Dhanush Yet To Dub For Asuran: Will The Movie Be Delayed?

Dhanush, last seen in the underwhelming Maari 2, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Asuran, one of the biggest movies of the year. The film, slated to hit screens on October 4, has already created a decent amount of buzz amongst movie buffs, and this indicates that things are heading in the right direction. Now, here is an important update about Asuran. Dhanush is yet to dub for the movie, which suggests that the film might be postponed.

However, according to a leading YouTube channel, Asuran is on track and will release as planned. Mari Selvaraj, who has gone to London to narrate a script to Dhanush, will reportedly ensure that 'D' dubs for the film at the earliest. The Pariyerum Perumal director is not associated with Asuran but seems to be doing this to help Vetrimaaran.

The report further states that Dhanush was not able to return to India to dub for Asuran as he is busy with the Karthik Subbaraj movie and does not want its shoot to be delayed under any circumstances.

In case, you did not know, Asuran is an action drama that features Dhanush in a raw and intense avatar, which might leave fans asking for more. The film features Mollywood star Manju Warrier as the leading lady and marks her Kollywood debut. The Asuran trailer, which released a few days ago, had grabbed most attention on social media, due to its hard-hitting dialogues.

Vetrimaaran and Dhanush have previously collaborated for critically acclaimed films like Vada Chennai, Aadukalam and Polladhavan, proving their mettle. As such, fans have high expectations from Asuran.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has several important films in his kitty. He will soon be seen in Pattas, directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar. He also has Gautham Vasudev Menon's Enai Noki Paayum Thota in his kitty. The buzz is that it'll arrive in theatres after Diwali.