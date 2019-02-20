Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 Box Office Collections: Santhanam Scores Another Hit With This Horror Comedy!

The Expenditure

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 has reportedly been made at a budget of Rs 10 crore. Including the print and publicity and other expenses, the total expenditure on the film is expected to be around Rs 13.75 crore.

Theatrical Rights

The theatrical rights of Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 have reportedly been sold for a good amount in various regions. It has been sold for Rs 7 crore in TN region. The overseas rights have been sold for approximately Rs 1.25 crore. The film was expected to have done a pre-release business of Rs 15.85 crore including Hindi dubbing rights, satellite and digital rights, etc.

3 Days Collections

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 had enjoyed a decent opening at the box office and the collections increased over the weekend. Reportedly, the film went on to fetch Rs 5.5 crore from three days of its run, which are good numbers.

First Week Collections

According to the report, the film has made a gross collection of approximately Rs 10 crore in the first week at the box office. The Net collection stands at Rs 8 crore and the distributor share is expected to be around Rs 5.5 crore.

Expected Second Week Collections

The film continues to get WOM and going by the reports, the film is expected to fetch a distributor share of around Rs 2-2.5 crore on its second week as well, which would take the total share to Rs 8 crore. If that happens, the film is sure to be deemed as a commercial success in Tamil Nadu.