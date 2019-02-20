English
    Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 Box Office Collections: Santhanam Scores Another Hit With This Horror Comedy!

    Santhanam has offered a comical treat to the Tamil audiences in the form of Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 and he has started the new year in a really special way. Horror comedies have been enjoying a good market in the Tamil film industry and Dhilluku Dhuddu is the latest addition to it. The Santhanam movie had released on February 07, 2019 and is in the second week of its run now. A recent report by popular YouTube channel Valai Pechu, has sent out the detailed collections report of the movie as well as the pre-release business the film has done. Read Dhilukku Dhuddu 2 box office collections report to know more.

    The Expenditure

    Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 has reportedly been made at a budget of Rs 10 crore. Including the print and publicity and other expenses, the total expenditure on the film is expected to be around Rs 13.75 crore.

    Theatrical Rights

    The theatrical rights of Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 have reportedly been sold for a good amount in various regions. It has been sold for Rs 7 crore in TN region. The overseas rights have been sold for approximately Rs 1.25 crore. The film was expected to have done a pre-release business of Rs 15.85 crore including Hindi dubbing rights, satellite and digital rights, etc.

    3 Days Collections

    Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 had enjoyed a decent opening at the box office and the collections increased over the weekend. Reportedly, the film went on to fetch Rs 5.5 crore from three days of its run, which are good numbers.

    First Week Collections

    According to the report, the film has made a gross collection of approximately Rs 10 crore in the first week at the box office. The Net collection stands at Rs 8 crore and the distributor share is expected to be around Rs 5.5 crore.

    Expected Second Week Collections

    The film continues to get WOM and going by the reports, the film is expected to fetch a distributor share of around Rs 2-2.5 crore on its second week as well, which would take the total share to Rs 8 crore. If that happens, the film is sure to be deemed as a commercial success in Tamil Nadu.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 17:07 [IST]
