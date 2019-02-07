Santhanam Starrer Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers To Download On Day 1

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 Leaked Online

In a shocking development, the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download' merely hours after its release. The leaked version is reportedly of low audio quality. The leak is unacceptable and it is bound to leave the Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 team in a state of shock.

Santhanam Fans Condemn The Leak

As expected, the leak has upset Santhanam fans big time. They have not only condemned the heartless act but also asked movie buffs to refrain from downloading the movie. Let us hope that these appeals have a positive impact, encouraging the movie buffs to watch Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 in theatres rather than through piracy websites.

Will The Box Office Collections Be Affected?

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 has been shot against a decent budget and needs to have a good run at the box office in order to emerge as a success. As the full movie has been leaked online, its box office collections are bound to be affected. Needless to say, this extremely unfortunate incident bears testimony to the destructive impact of piracy.

In Case You Did Not Know...

The notorious gang Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking new movies on the opening day itself. Sarkar, 2.0 and Petta are just some of the major Kollywood releases that got leaked within hours of hitting the marquee. The gang has also leaked non-Tamil films such as Taxiwala, Thugs of Hindostan and KGF, and proved to be a nuisance for those in the film industry.

To Conclude

The likes of Vishal and Vijay Deverakonda have urged the fans to refrain from supporting piracy. A few piracy websites too have faced the axe because of their unprincipled actions. Despite these efforts, the problem still persists...