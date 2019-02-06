English
    Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 Sneak Peek: The Santhanam Starrer That Releases Tomorrow Promises To Be A Joyride

    It is no secret that Santhanam has quite successfully carved a niche for himself in the Tamil film industry owing to his perfect comic timing and lively screen presence. During his impressive career, he has worked in quite a few notable films and this has helped him prove that he belongs to the big league. At present, he is gearing up for the release of his latest film Dhilluku Dhuddu 2, which has created a buzz amongst the fans for all the right reasons.

    Dhilluku Dhuddu 2

    Now, here is some good news for Santhanam's die-hard fans. The eagerly-awaited Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 sneak peek video has been released and it is quite good. The short clip is goofy and quirky at the same time and hits the right notes. Needless to say, it does a good job of adding to the curiosity surrounding the film.

    Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 is a sequel to the 2015 sleeper hit Dhilluku Dhuddu. Given the positive response to the first part, fans have high expectations from the film. Shritha Shivadas, Rajendhran and Urvashi are also a part of the cast. Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 is slated to hit the screens on February 7, 2019.

    So, are you excited about Dhilluku Dhuddu 2? Do you think it'll be a hit? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 18:06 [IST]
