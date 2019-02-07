Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 Twitter Review: Here Is What The Fans Feel About The Santhanam Starrer

The Simbu starrrer Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven ggitt the screens last week and opened to a decent response at the box office. However, it failed to some much growth in the following days and this proved to be its downfall. To make matters worse, it also failed to impress the critics.

Now, a week after the release of Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, Santhanam is ready to try his luck at the ticket window with his latest film Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 which hits the theatres today(February 7, 2019).

The horror-comedy is a sequel to the 2015 release Dhilluku Dhuddu and has been directed by Rambala. Besides Santhanam, the film also has Shritha Sivadas in tthe lead. Actors Rajendran and Urvashi are also a part of the cast.

As the first part was a hit the fans have high expectations from Dhilluku Dhuddu 2. The first shows are set to begin. Stay tuned for the Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 Twitter review.