English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 Twitter Review: Here Is What The Fans Feel About The Santhanam Starrer

    By
    |

    The Simbu starrrer Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven ggitt the screens last week and opened to a decent response at the box office. However, it failed to some much growth in the following days and this proved to be its downfall. To make matters worse, it also failed to impress the critics.

    Now, a week after the release of Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, Santhanam is ready to try his luck at the ticket window with his latest film Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 which hits the theatres today(February 7, 2019).

    Dhilluku Dhuddu 2

    The horror-comedy is a sequel to the 2015 release Dhilluku Dhuddu and has been directed by Rambala. Besides Santhanam, the film also has Shritha Sivadas in tthe lead. Actors Rajendran and Urvashi are also a part of the cast.

    As the first part was a hit the fans have high expectations from Dhilluku Dhuddu 2. The first shows are set to begin. Stay tuned for the Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 Twitter review.

    Read more about: dhilluku dhuddu 2 santhanam
    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue