Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 Twitter Review: Here Is What The Fans Feel About The Santhanam Starrer
The Simbu starrrer Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven hit the screens last week and opened to a decent response at the box office. However, it failed to show much growth in the following days and this proved to be its downfall. To make matters worse, it also failed to impress the critics.
Now, a week after the release of Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, Santhanam is ready to try his luck at the ticket window with his latest film Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 which hits the theatres today(February 7, 2019).
The horror-comedy is a sequel to the 2015 release Dhilluku Dhuddu and has been directed by Rambala. Besides Santhanam, the film also has Shritha Sivadas in the lead. Actors Rajendran and Urvashi are also a part of the cast.
As the first part was a hit the fans have high expectations from Dhilluku Dhuddu 2. The first shows are underway. Here is the Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 twitter review.
Vickneswaran Kumaran @vikivadi
#dhillukudhuddu2 looks like tight fight between STR, GV Prakash & Santha for Tier-3 competition. Looks like Santha will win this #vasool competition & lead the Tier-3 list.#VanthaRajavaThanVaruven #SarvamThaalaMayam
Prashanth Rangaswamy @itisprashanth
#DhillukuDhuddu2 interval - @iamsanthanam and Naan Kadavul Rajendran , Never thought this combo will work this well . Jolly panni irukaanga rendu perum, you will be laughing every 2 minutes !! The santa we all loved with merciless comedy is back !! Audience totally enjoying it !!
Praveen Vijay @VijayVeriyan007
#DhillukuDhuddu2 Interval - No opening song, boring fights or needless punches. @iamsanthanam has fixed the flaws that he made in his past movies. Huge relief for audience. Full and full comedy and counter dialogues so far 😇
CBI @ChennaiBOinfo
#DhillukuDhuddu2 First Half
@iamsanthanam has done sincere Hardwork and worked on his comedy , Correcting all his negatives . Jokes have been packaged so well and provides continous laughter . Vintage Santa is BACK 😍🔥 . Recent best from Motta Rajendiran ❤️