    Did Ajith Kumar Accept Nerkonda Paarvai Due To His Past Mistake?

    By
    |

    Ajith Kumar, one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema, is currently in the limelight because of his upcoming film Nerkonda Paarvai, which will be his second release of the year. The film's trailer was released yesterday (June 13, 2019) and it created a buzz amongst fans for all the right reasons. Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth, is a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink and touches upon sexual harassment of women.

    During a recent interview with a Tamil magazine, H Vinoth said that Ajith told him, he wanted to do Nerkonda Paarvai in order to make up for promoting stalking in his earlier movies. The director also revealed that he took up the movie only after 'Thala' convinced him that it was meant for a male audience and did not need a female director.

    Nerkonda Paarvai

    Nerkonda Paarvai features Ajith in the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi version and this makes it a crucial release for him. Shraddha Srinath and Andrea Taring play the female leads while Bollywood actress Vidya Balan plays a character that was not there in the Hindi version.

    Nerkonda Paarvai is slated to hit screens in August, a few days before the Prabhas starrer Saaho.

    So, will Ajith be able to outperform Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' and add a new dimension to his career? Tell us in the space below.

    Read more about: ajith kumar nerkonda paarvai
    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 17:08 [IST]
