English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Did Mohan Vaidya's Comments Make Tharshan Cry? Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Promo Garners Attention!

    By
    |

    Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has struck the right chords straight away. The week so far has been an interesting one with 16 contestants settling down in the house. The tasks have been interesting ones and the contestants are getting to know each other in a better way.

    Much like the previous days, the two promos of today's episode have come online before noon. They have once again gained the attention of the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fans. In the latest promo that has come out, there are some emotional moments.

    In the promo, you could see Mohan Vaidya, Tharshan and others being involved in a conversation. Mohan Vaidya could be seen seemingly upset with the way he is being treated by some. He even goes on to ask whether they believe that he is just a comedy piece. Meanwhile, Tharshan could be heard calling him Appa. However, Mohan Vaidya later asks Tharshan to call him uncle and not Appa from now onwards.

    Did Mohan Vaityhya Comments Make Tharshan Cry? Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Promo Garners Attention!

    Later, Tharshan could be seen crying and the audiences believe that this might have led the popular contestant to break into tears. In another short clip, Fathima Babu could be seen convincing Mohan Vaidya about the sincerity of Tharshan. It seems like some emotional moments are in store for the audiences in today's episode. We will definitely have to wait for the full episode to know what has actually happened inside the house.

    Take a look at the promo here..

    On the other hand, the team had also pushed another promo this morning, which again gained the attention of the audiences. Going by the promo, it seems like today's episode too will feature a verbal war between some of the major contestants of the house. Let us wait and see.

    READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Rajinikanth Fans Slam Star Vijay For This Shocking Reason

    More BIGG BOSS TAMIL 3 News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue