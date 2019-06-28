Did Mohan Vaityhya's Comments Make Tharshan Cry? Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Promo Garners Attention!

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has struck the right chords straight away. The week so far has been an interesting one with 16 contestants settling down in the house. The tasks have been interesting ones and the contestants are getting to know each other in a better way.

Much like the previous days, the two promos of today's episode have come online before noon. They have once again gained the attention of the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fans. In the latest promo that has come out, there are some emotional moments.

In the promo, you could see Mohan Vaidya, Tharshan and others being involved in a conversation. Mohan Vaidya could be seen seemingly upset with the way he is being treated by some. He even goes on to ask whether they believe that he is just a comedy piece. Meanwhile, Tharshan could be heard calling him Appa. However, Mohan Vaidya later asks Tharshan to call him uncle and not Appa from now onwards.

Later, Tharshan could be seen crying and the audiences believe that this might have led the popular contestant to break into tears. In another short clip, Fathima Babu could be seen convincing Mohan Vaidya about the sincerity of Tharshan. It seems like some emotional moments are in store for the audiences in today's episode. We will definitely have to wait for the full episode to know what has actually happened inside the house.

Take a look at the promo here..

On the other hand, the team had also pushed another promo this morning, which again gained the attention of the audiences. Going by the promo, it seems like today's episode too will feature a verbal war between some of the major contestants of the house. Let us wait and see.

