English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Did Sivakarthikeyan Go AGAINST Thala Ajith’s Big Advice? Deets Inside!

    By Staff
    |

    Sivakarthikeyan is the fastest growing star of the Tamil film industry and his journey to the heights has been an inspirational one. He is one among the most bankable heroes of the present day Tamil cinema and apart from acting, he has started his own production house as well.

    Interestingly, a recent report by Valai Pechu talks about a few advices that Thala Ajith had reportedly given to Sivakarthikeyan. According to the report, when rumours went rife that Sivakarthikeyan is planning to start a production house, Thala Ajith quickly called the former for a meeting and gave him some big advice.

    Did Sivakarthikeyan Go AGAINST Thala Ajith’s Big Advise? Deets Inside!

    Reportedly, Thala Ajith asked Sivakarthikeyan not to produce films on his own as it might affect his career. The big star also advised Sivakarthikeyan to take a break every year and go for holidays with family. He also reportedly advised the young actor to increase remuneration in a steady manner after the success of each film.

    Regarding the production house, Sivakarthikeyan reportedly paid heed to Ajith's advice. According to the reports, Sivakarthikeyan later decided to launch his own production company through Kana. If the report is to be believed, Sivakarthikeyan later met Thala Ajith to give a clarification on this and he went on to say that he has started a production company not for his own films buts for young actors and technicians who are eager to come forward in films.

    READ: Sivakarthikeyan Breaks His Silence About Mr Local Debacle; Makes This Promise To Fans

    More SIVAKARTHIKEYAN News

    Read more about: sivakarthikeyan ajith
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue