Did Sivakarthikeyan Go AGAINST Thala Ajith’s Big Advice? Deets Inside!

Sivakarthikeyan is the fastest growing star of the Tamil film industry and his journey to the heights has been an inspirational one. He is one among the most bankable heroes of the present day Tamil cinema and apart from acting, he has started his own production house as well.

Interestingly, a recent report by Valai Pechu talks about a few advices that Thala Ajith had reportedly given to Sivakarthikeyan. According to the report, when rumours went rife that Sivakarthikeyan is planning to start a production house, Thala Ajith quickly called the former for a meeting and gave him some big advice.

Reportedly, Thala Ajith asked Sivakarthikeyan not to produce films on his own as it might affect his career. The big star also advised Sivakarthikeyan to take a break every year and go for holidays with family. He also reportedly advised the young actor to increase remuneration in a steady manner after the success of each film.

Regarding the production house, Sivakarthikeyan reportedly paid heed to Ajith's advice. According to the reports, Sivakarthikeyan later decided to launch his own production company through Kana. If the report is to be believed, Sivakarthikeyan later met Thala Ajith to give a clarification on this and he went on to say that he has started a production company not for his own films buts for young actors and technicians who are eager to come forward in films.

READ: Sivakarthikeyan Breaks His Silence About Mr Local Debacle; Makes This Promise To Fans