    Did Priya Bhavani Shankar Just Reveal That She Is OK With Kissing Scenes?

    By Manu
    |

    Tamil actress Priya Bhavani Shankar's journey to fame has been an inspiring one for all the budding actresses. She made her presence in media as a television presenter first and later on switched to acting through television serials. Now, she is one among the most promising talentes of the Tamil film industry.

    Most recently, she was seen in the Tamil movie Monster. Her work in the film was much-appreciated. The film also won a whole lot of praises from the critics and audiences thus enjoying a decent run in the theatres. In a recently held interview, the popular actress had to face some interesting question to which she gave some very sensible answers.

    In the interview given to Radio Mirchi, there was a fun segment in which she was supposed to choose whichever is 'Not Ok' for her among the two options given. The interviewer asked her to choose between wearing a bikini/swimsuit and doing a kissing scene. The actress went on to say that wearing bikini is not at all ok for her since such dresses won't suit her body type. After this, the interviewer asked whether that means that she is ok with kissing scenes but she denied that as well and said that she really doesn't know. Nevertheless, this particular answer given out by Priya Bhavani Shankar sparked rumours saying that she has just said ok to kissing scenes.

    As far as the upcoming works are considered, the Tamil actress has some very promising projects lined up. Reportedly, she will play the leading lady in the movie titled as Karuthi Aatam, which would feature young actor Atharvaa in the lead role. At the same time, reports have also come out that she might be seen essaying one among the leading ladies in the upcoming movie Vaan, featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role.

    Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
