Did The ‘Haasan Family’ Card Not Work for Shruti Haasan in Hollywood?

The bold and beautiful Shruti Haasan, one of the most talented stars in South cinema, recently appeared on the Lakshmi Manchu-hosted 'Feet Up With The Stars and opened up about her professional struggles like never before. The actress, who recently completed shooting an International TV show, said that she had to start from scratch in the West as the Haasan name has no weight 'over there'. She also revealed that she gave up drinking and turned vegan to transform her life.

"I was always fair and open with my parents. I live a sober life now, but from past 2 years I have stopped everything, I'm a vegan now," said Shruti.

Shruti also recalled being fat-shamed and revealed that there were 'medical' reasons behind her gaining weight.

"There was a time I was trolled for getting fat, I had medical reasons for being fat," added Shruti.

As expected, Shruti's remarks have created a deal of buzz amongst fans, revealing the unknown side of her personality.

On the work front, the Vedalam actress was last seen in the Hindi movie Behen Hogi Teri, which bombed at the box office. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Laabam, co-starring 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Sabaash Naidu in her kitty. However, the the inside talk is that it will not be hitting screen anytime soon.