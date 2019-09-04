Selvaraghavan To Direct Dhanush's Next Film

In what comes as a piece of exciting news for Dhanush fans, the actor has confirmed his reunion with his director-brother Selvaraghavan. The film will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and it has not been named yet.

During a recent interaction with the media, the actor stated that the most-awaited combination is confirmed to happen after nearly a decade. The duo had earlier worked on mega-hit Tamil flicks like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

It will only be fair to say that the role of Selvaraghavan in Dhanush's acting career has been a huge one as he immensely contributed to the actor's earlier days in Kollywood.

It goes without saying that the music composition for the film will be made by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who has been constantly working with Selvaraghavan in the past years. Other cast and crew for the film have not yet been revealed.

Meanwhile, Dhanush, whose last flick Maari 2 was received with mixed opinions from the audience, will collaborate with Vetrimaaran for his next film. He is said to be playing the role of a daily wage worker in his next film, Asuran, which is also being produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. Based on a Tamil novel Vekkai, it is being said that the film will have Dhanush playing dual roles as father and son.

Other than Asuran, Dhanush has three more projects in his pocket including a Bollywood flick with Aanand L Rai. His upcoming film 'Pataas', which is directed by Durai Senthil Kumar, will also have Dhanush playing dual roles. The film also has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada playing key roles.

Selvaraghavan on the other hand, gave Nandha Gopala Kumaran, commonly called NGK. Actors Suriya, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh played the lead roles in the movie. The movie didn't garner much praise from critics and some general audiences as well.