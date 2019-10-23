Diwali 2019 Special Tamil Movies On TV Channels: Nerkonda Paarvai, Comali, A1 And Other Films!

Nerkonda Paarvai

Nerkonda Paarvai, the Ajith Kumar starrer, which emerged as a blockbuster at the box office, is all set for a grand television premiere during Diwali season. The highly-appreciated movie will make its mini-screen debut on Zee Tamil on October 27, 2019, at 4 PM.

Comali

Comali, Jayam Ravi's movie, that turned out to be the favourite of Tamil movie buffs, is gearing up to set the mini-screens ablaze on Diwali day (October 27, 2019). The film will be screened on Vijay TV at 12 noon.

A1

Santhanam starrer A1 was a runaway success at the box office and this entertainer too will be making its grand television debut this Diwali season. The film will be screened on Sun TV on October 26, 2019, at 4 PM.

Kanchana 3

Here is yet another blockbuster movie to catch up with this Diwali season. Kanchana 3, the latest instalment from the highly-successful franchisee, will be one among the Diwali special movies to be screened on Sun TV. The film will air on October 27, 2019, at 6:30 PM.

Lucifer (Tamil)

Lucifer was one among the biggest blockbusters of this year, so far. The Mohanlal starrer, directed by Prithviraj, will visit the mini-screens this festival season. The Tamil-dubbed version will be aired on Star Vijay on October 27, 2019, at 9 PM.

Peranbu

Peranbu is one among the most-appreciated Tamil movies of recent times. The gem of a movie, which features Mammootty in the lead role, is set to make its television premiere on October 27, 2019. The film will be aired on Kalaignar TV.

Aadai

Amala Paul starrer Aadai is yet another film that will be making its television debut for the upcoming festival season. The movie will be screened on Colors Tamil.