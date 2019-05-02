Devarattam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers

Prashanth Rangaswamy @itisprashanth

#Devarattam interval - The level at which stunts has been executed - so much respect. Brother @Gautham_Karthik - This is the turning point u were looking for . Perfect sentiment , perfect reason for revenge. Verithanam so far !! 👌👌👌👌.

Sidhu @sidhuwrites

#Devarattam Interval: Engaging so far. Believes in its sentiments and the women safety angle; has a lot of action too. @Gautham_Karthik is superb in an intense role that fits him well!

Kaushik LM @LMKMovieManiac

#Devarattam: Among the support actors, Vinothini playing the crucial elder sister role is really good. Bose Venkat is as always bankableComposer @nivaskprasanna & @dhilipaction deliver the goods It's hard not to like @Gautham_Karthik's earnest efforts. New action hero in town

Muthu Kumar @_muthu__

#devarattam Thought something good., but slight Rural elements reminds the same., doesn't change., hence story conflicts about feminism but it can shown some more better.

Ramesh Bala @rameshlaus

#Devarattam : Frustrated with lack of response from society and legal system against those who harass women, the hero takes law into his own hands.. @Gautham_Karthik graduates from a romantic hero to a full fledged action hero.. 👌 @mohan_manjima is good, in a limited role..