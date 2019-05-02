Devarattam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers
The much-hyped Kanchana 3 hit screens on April 19, 2019 and opened to a thunderous response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The film, featuring Raghava Lawrence in the lead, featured plenty of mass scenes and catchy dialogues and this helped it become a craze in B and C centres. Sadly, Kanchana 3 fell prey to piracy shortly after its released and this affected its collections. Now, Gautham Karthik starrer Devarattam has suffered the same fate. The film, which released yesterday (May 1, 2019) has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'. The leak is likely to affect the film's collections big time which is quite unfortunate.
Meanwhile, Devarattam has grabbed plenty of attention on social media. Here at the top tweets.
Prashanth Rangaswamy @itisprashanth
#Devarattam interval - The level at which stunts has been executed - so much respect. Brother @Gautham_Karthik - This is the turning point u were looking for . Perfect sentiment , perfect reason for revenge. Verithanam so far !! 👌👌👌👌.
Sidhu @sidhuwrites
#Devarattam Interval: Engaging so far. Believes in its sentiments and the women safety angle; has a lot of action too. @Gautham_Karthik is superb in an intense role that fits him well!
Kaushik LM @LMKMovieManiac
#Devarattam: Among the support actors, Vinothini playing the crucial elder sister role is really good. Bose Venkat is as always bankableComposer @nivaskprasanna & @dhilipaction deliver the goods It's hard not to like @Gautham_Karthik's earnest efforts. New action hero in town
Muthu Kumar @_muthu__
#devarattam Thought something good., but slight Rural elements reminds the same., doesn't change., hence story conflicts about feminism but it can shown some more better.
Ramesh Bala @rameshlaus
#Devarattam : Frustrated with lack of response from society and legal system against those who harass women, the hero takes law into his own hands.. @Gautham_Karthik graduates from a romantic hero to a full fledged action hero.. 👌 @mohan_manjima is good, in a limited role..
Piracy is a heartless act which cannot be tolerated at any cost. Let us hope that those in authority find a permanent solution to this problem ASAP.