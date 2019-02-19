Edison Awards 2019 Winners List: Dhanush, Nayanthara & Others!

Best Actor

Dhanush, who portrayed the role of Anbu, in the highly appreciated movie Vada Chennai, has been adjudged as the Best Actor at Edison Awards 2019. His performance in the film was much appreciated by the critics and the audiences alike.

Best Actress

Nayanthara had a fabulous 2018 and in Imaikka Nodigal, which was one among the big releases of the actress in 2018, she played the role of a CBI officer. Her performance was one among the strong points of the film and she has been adjudged as the Best Actress at Edison Awards 2019.

Best Director

Ajay Gnanamuthu, who delivered a nail-biting thriller in the form of Imaikka Nodigal, has won the title of the Best Director at Edison Awards 2019. The film was lapped up by the audiences and had turned out to be a phenomenal success at the box office.

Best Movie

Pariyerum Perumaal, directed by Maari Selvaraj is a film that won the hearts of the audiences. It received wide appreciation from various quarters and this film has been adjudged as the Best Movie at the Edison Awards 2019.

Romantic Hero Of The Year

Harish Kalyan, who shot to fame with his stint at Bigg Boss Tamil, appeared on the big screen through the film Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, which was a hit at the box office. He has been adjudged as the Romantic Hero Of The Year at Edison Awards 2019.

Young Inspirational Actress

Aishwarya Rajesh was seen in a good number of movies in 2018 and her performance in Kanaa was hugely appreciated. She has won the Young Inspirational Actress title at Edison Awards 2019.