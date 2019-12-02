Enai Noki Paayum Thota Box Office Collections (3 Days): Fabulous Opening Weekend!
Enai Noki Paayum Thota, the much-awaited film from Dhanush-Gautham Menon team, was one among the prominent releases of the past week. Reports reveal that the movie had got a start in line with the expectations bestowed on it. According to reports, the movie topped the charts on its first weekend as it registered very good numbers. Reportedly, the film collected around Rs 2.02 crore from the Chennai box office along, on its first weekend. Read Enai Noki Paayum Thota box office collections report to know more.
The First Day Collections
If reports are to be believed, the film collected around Rs 74 lakh on its first day at Chennai box office. It also overtook the collections of Asuran and emerged as the second best opener for Dhanush, after Vada Chennai, which collected over Rs 80 lakh on day 1.
Maintained The Momentum Over The Weekend
Importantly, the film maintained the good momentum on Saturday and Sunday as well. Reportedly, Enai Noki Paayum Thota collected above Rs 60 lakh on both the days and thus proving its power at the box office.
An Excellent Start
By collecting over Rs 2 crore at the Chennai box office, the film has overtaken the first weekend collections of Asuran at the box office. The film registered such big numbers, despite heavy rains that hit the various parts of the city.
Tamil Nadu Collections
The Dhanush-Gautham Menon movie has done a solid business in almost all its release centres. If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, the film is expected to have collected above Rs 15 crore on its first weekend at the Tamil Nadu box office.
Enai Noki Paayum Thotas has reportedly got a fine start in centres outside Tamil Nadu as well. The first weekend collections are promising and it would be great if the movie maintains this good momentum on weekdays as well.