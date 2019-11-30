Enai Noki Paayum Thota Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Fabulous Start!

Impressive Occupancy Rate

The film had witnessed a pretty good advance booking. It also went on to register impressive occupancy rate in theatres across Chennai on its first day and registered a good number of housefull shows. The collection figures rightly underline the same. Now, the stage is perfectly set for the movie to enjoy a grand opening weekend. The movie is expected to maintain the good momentum on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Overtakes Asuran

With such a staggering opening, Enai Noki Paayum Thota has overtaken the first day collections of Dhanush's previous release Asuran, which was also a supreme success at the box office. Reportedly, Asuran had collected around Rs 52 lakh on its first day at Chennai box office.

Tamil Nadu Box Office

Enai Noki Paayum Thota has opened to good reviews in theatres and the initial day reports suggest that audiences are pretty happy with the film's output. Going by the reports, the film has made a strong opening in most of the centres across Tamil Nadu. Enai Noki Paayum Thota is expected to have collected above Rs 6 crore on its first day in Tamil Nadu.

In Other Centres

In Kerala, it has turned out to be one of the best openers for Dhanush in recent times. Enai Noki Paayum Thota has opened on a pretty good note in Karnataka and AP/TS regions as well. The film has made a decent opening in overseas centres as well.