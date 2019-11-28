Enai Noki Paayum Thota Box Office Prediction: A Superb Opening Is On Cards!

Good Response For Online Bookings

If reports are to be believed, Enai Noki Paayum Thota has garnered a good response for the pre-booking, especially in Chennai city area. Similarly, the film has reportedly met with good reception in other A-class centres as well.

The First Show

If reports are to be believed, the first show of Enai Noki Paayum Thota is expected to begin at 7:45 AM in most of the centres in Chennai. Reports also suggest that the tickets for the first show in the majority of the centres have already been sold out.

At Chennai Box Office

Considering the response that the film has received for the bookings, it seems that the film will get a grand reception in Chennai. Moreover, the film has been allotted main screens in most of the theatres and multiplexes. It is expected to turn out to be one of the best openers among the Tamil movie releases of this month.

At Tamil Nadu Box Office

Enai Noki Paayum Thota has turned out to be the talk on social media. The promos of the film have left the audiences impressed. Some reports say additional shows are being added in some of the centres because of public demand. The Dhanush-Gautham Menon movie is expected to open to good numbers all across Tamil Nadu. Let us wait and see what is in store.