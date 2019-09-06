Enai Noki Paayum Thota Confirmed To Release On September 12?

Tamil audiences who were eagerly waiting for Enai Noki Paayum Thota were once again in for a disappointment with the film getting postponed and that too at the last minute. The Gautham Menon-Dhanush movie was expected to release today but the film's release has been pushed ahead due to some financial issues. Now, one of the reports by a popular YouTube channel claims that Enai Noki Paayum Thota is confirmed to hit theatres on September 12, 2019. The report also adds that the team is on its way to settle the financial disputes.

As of now, no other major movie has been scheduled to hit theatres on September 12, 2019, and it would be an ideal day for Enai Noki Paayum Thota to hit theatres and thus facilitating the film a solo release. Sivappu Manjal Pacchai, the Siddharth and GV Prakash Kumar starrer, which was earlier pushed ahead to next week since Enai Noki Paayum Thota was supposed to release on September 6, 2019, has now come to theatres as one among the major releases of this week. However, team Enai Noki Paayum Thota is yet to make an official announcement regarding the official release date of the movie.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota is one such film for which fans of Gautham Menon are eagerly waiting for. Most recently, the team had released a new trailer of the film, which looked extremely promising. The trailer had garnered the interest of the audiences and it was through the trailer of the movie that the team had announced the release date.

The Dhanush-Gautham Menon movie features Megha Akash as the leading lady. The trailer of the film suggested that Enai Noki Paayum Thota will be a well-paced thriller. Popular actor Sasikumar will also be seen essaying an important role in this movie. Darbuka Siva is the music director of the movie.

Let us hope that the team would soon announce the new release date of the movie and keeps up with the date, this time.