Enai Noki Paayum Thota Continues To Put Up A Decent Show At The Box Office!

Enai Noki Paayum Thota, the Gautham Vasudev Menon movie featuring Dhanush and Megha Akash in the lead roles, was off to a good start at the box office. Especially in Chennai, the film turned out to be one among the biggest openers of Dhanush, as it went on to collect around Rs 2.02 crore from the first three days of run in theatres. Now, according to latest reports, Enai Noki Paayum Thota put up a decent performance on its fourth day as well and thus securing good marks in the weekdays test.

The grapevine has it that Enai Noki Paayum Thota went on to collect around Rs 21 lakh on its first Monday at the Chennai box office. This is a good number, considering that many parts of the city were hit by heavy rains. With decent collections, Enai Noki Paayum Thota has taken its four-day tally to around Rs 2.23 crore. Meanwhile, the Dhanush starrer has also turned out to be the top-performing movie among all the Tamil movies, which hit theatres in November 2019. The film is sure to reach new heights if it could maintain the same momentum in the coming weekdays as well.

As far as Tamil Nadu box office is concerned, Enai Noki Paayum Thota is expected to have collected decent figures in its opening weekend. Some reports that have come up on social media reveal that the movie has collected around Rs 13 crore from the first three days of run in theatres across Tamil Nadu. Reports also reveal that the movie did get a decent start at the USA box office. Similarly, the film is also said to have got off to a fine start in Kerala, where Gautham Vasudev Menon movies enjoy a good market.