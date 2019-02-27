Enai Noki Paayum Thota Controversy: Is Dhanush Responsible For The Film Getting Delayed?

In 2016, director Gautham Vasudev Menon began work on his highly ambitious film Enai Noki Paayum Thota with Dhanush in the lead. As expected, this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and grabbed plenty of attention. Unfortunately, the film got delayed on numerous occasions for a variety of reasons. Nearly three years later, there is still not much clarity on the film's release date. Now, the real reason behind the Enai Noki Paayum Thota situation has been revealed.

According to a leading YouTube channel, GVM still owes Dhanush nearly Rs 1.5 crore for the film. The Vada Chennai star has reportedly made it clear that he will not dub for Enai Noki Paayum Thota till the dues are cleared and this has left GVM in a fix.

In the meantime, the maverick director has himself done Dhanush's dubbing and sent ENPT to the 'censors'. The buzz is that he will ultimately talk to Dhanush and try to sort out the confusion. This is a developing situation and it will be worth watching what happens next.

Interestingly, Enai Noki Paayum Thota is not the only GVM film that has been lying in the cans for a long time. Dhruva Natchathiram and the Karthick Naren-directed Naragasooran too have been in cold storage for quite some time. One might get some updates about these films once the Enai Noki Paayum Thota situation gets resolved.

Most Read: Edison Awards 2019 Winners List: Dhanush, Nayanthara & Others!

Source: Valai Pechu