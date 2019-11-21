Enai Noki Paayum Thota First Review Out; A Superb Movie On Cards!
There has been a long wait for Enai Noki Paayum Thota and the latest reports reveal that the film will hit theatres on November 29, 2019. The Gautham Menon-Dhanush movie looks like a promising affair and the reports that have been coming in regarding the film are sure to charge up the fans of both the actor and the director. A tweet that has come in connection with ENPT has garnered everyone's attention. Read to know further details regarding this.
A Superb Movie
According to a popular Twitter user, who often comes up with some major updates regarding the Tamil film industry, ENPT has turned out to be a superb movie.
Gautham Menon's Trademark
Gautham Menon is one among those filmmakers whose expertise in handling romantic and action sequences are unparalleled. According to the tweet, ENPT has both these trademark elements in equal proportions.
The Freshness In The Film
As everyone knows, the songs of the film have already emerged as huge hits and the report also has given thumps up to the music department. It has also been revealed that the visuals are fresh and so is the case of the stunning action episodes that the flick has in store.
A Sure Shot Hit On Cards?
Gautham Menon's movies have a dedicated fan-following, especially among the urban crowd. Moreover, Dhanush has had an impressive outing in recent times with Asuran emerging a huge success. The director is coming with a film after a gap of over three years and if the above report is anything to go by, ENPT will have everything in it to emerge as a sureshot hit at the box office.
Megha Akash will be seen playing the leading lady in this movie. Along with Dhanush, actor Sasikumar will also play a pivotal role in this Gautham Menon directorial. Darbuka Siva has scored music for the movie.