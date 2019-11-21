Enai Noki Paayum Thota First Review Out; A Superb Movie On Cards!

A Superb Movie

According to a popular Twitter user, who often comes up with some major updates regarding the Tamil film industry, ENPT has turned out to be a superb movie.

Gautham Menon's Trademark

Gautham Menon is one among those filmmakers whose expertise in handling romantic and action sequences are unparalleled. According to the tweet, ENPT has both these trademark elements in equal proportions.

The Freshness In The Film

As everyone knows, the songs of the film have already emerged as huge hits and the report also has given thumps up to the music department. It has also been revealed that the visuals are fresh and so is the case of the stunning action episodes that the flick has in store.

A Sure Shot Hit On Cards?

Gautham Menon's movies have a dedicated fan-following, especially among the urban crowd. Moreover, Dhanush has had an impressive outing in recent times with Asuran emerging a huge success. The director is coming with a film after a gap of over three years and if the above report is anything to go by, ENPT will have everything in it to emerge as a sureshot hit at the box office.