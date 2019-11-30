Enai Noki Paayum Thota Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Download, Dhanush Fans Shocked
Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT), which went on floors more than three years ago, finally arrived in theatres on Friday (November 29, 2019), much to the delight of countless cine-goers. The film, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, received decent reviews from most critics and proved that the ace filmmaker is still a force to be reckoned with. Now, in a shocking development, the action-thriller has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'. The leaked version, reportedly, features the 'original audio' and this has ruffled a few feathers.
Enai Noki Paayum Thota has been shot against a respectable budget, which means that it needs to have a decent run on Saturday and Sunday to have any chances of becoming a hit. As the film has fallen prey to piracy, its box office collections are likely to take a beating, which seems to have upset 'D' fans big time.
Meanwhile, the film has created a great deal of buzz on social media. Here, we take a look at the top tweets on Enai Noki Paayum Thota.
ரெமோ @Remotwitz
It's Gauthem movie &his touch 😘
Every scene by scene his resembles,his voice,
No words about Leka 😍 She is charming, Manley & extraordinary🔥
Thank u gauthem for the wonderfull movie
Pls watch in thaeter ❤
@akash_megha
#EnnaiNokkiPaayumThotta
MUKESH G @mukki_01
#ENPT
Another Classic from
@menongautham
.After Cult Blockbuster #Asuran this is the 2nd HIT in one year for
@dhanushkrajaHis performance is as usual outstanding.
Romantic 1st half to Thriller Action 2nd half.
Songs & BGM ❤️
Public Verdict : BLOCKBUSTER 👍
Asok @itsmeasok
#ENPT #Dhanush looks classy, beautiful songs, mix of action and romance in parallel story, sasikumar introduction, climax are highlights! For a hard core #GVM fan and romance lover, this one is best of its kind but for others its little overdose!
Niru @PrinceGYfan
Saw the much awaited & much delayed #ENPT FDFS in Singapore.
As usual
@dhanushkraja
has nailed his performance, he is the only actor who can convincingly play roles that require him to look 10 -15 years younger than his age, but the voice over & lagging screenplay are negatives🤕
(Tweets have not been edited)