Enai Noki Paayum Thota Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Download, Dhanush Fans Shocked

Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT), which went on the floors more than three years ago, finally arrived in theatres on Friday (November 29, 2019) much to the delight of countless cinegoers. The film, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, received decent reviews from most critics and proved that the ace filmmaker is still a force to be reckoned with. Now, in a shocking development, the action-thriller has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'. The leaked version, reportedly, features the 'original audio' and this has ruffled a few feathers.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota has been shot against a respectable budget, which means that it needs to have a decent run on Saturday and Sunday to have any chances of becoming a hit. As film has fallen prey to piracy, its box office collections are likely to take a beating, which seems to have upset 'D' fans big time.

Meanwhile, the film has created a great deal of buzz on social media. Here, we take a look at the top tweets on Enai Noki Paayum Thota.