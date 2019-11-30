    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Enai Noki Paayum Thota Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Download, Dhanush Fans Shocked

      By
      |

      Dhanush's Enai Noki Paayum Thota (ENPT), which went on floors more than three years ago, finally arrived in theatres on Friday (November 29, 2019), much to the delight of countless cine-goers. The film, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, received decent reviews from most critics and proved that the ace filmmaker is still a force to be reckoned with. Now, in a shocking development, the action-thriller has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'. The leaked version, reportedly, features the 'original audio' and this has ruffled a few feathers.

      Enai Noki Paayum Thota has been shot against a respectable budget, which means that it needs to have a decent run on Saturday and Sunday to have any chances of becoming a hit. As the film has fallen prey to piracy, its box office collections are likely to take a beating, which seems to have upset 'D' fans big time.

      Meanwhile, the film has created a great deal of buzz on social media. Here, we take a look at the top tweets on Enai Noki Paayum Thota.

      ரெமோ @Remotwitz

      ரெமோ @Remotwitz

      It's Gauthem movie &his touch 😘

      Every scene by scene his resembles,his voice,

      No words about Leka 😍 She is charming, Manley & extraordinary🔥

      Thank u gauthem for the wonderfull movie

      Pls watch in thaeter ❤

      @akash_megha

      #EnnaiNokkiPaayumThotta

      MUKESH G @mukki_01

      MUKESH G @mukki_01

      #ENPT

      Another Classic from

      @menongautham

      .After Cult Blockbuster #Asuran this is the 2nd HIT in one year for

      @dhanushkrajaHis performance is as usual outstanding.

      Romantic 1st half to Thriller Action 2nd half.

      Songs & BGM ❤️

      Public Verdict : BLOCKBUSTER 👍

      Asok @itsmeasok

      Asok @itsmeasok

      #ENPT #Dhanush looks classy, beautiful songs, mix of action and romance in parallel story, sasikumar introduction, climax are highlights! For a hard core #GVM fan and romance lover, this one is best of its kind but for others its little overdose!

      Niru @PrinceGYfan

      Niru @PrinceGYfan

      Saw the much awaited & much delayed #ENPT FDFS in Singapore.

      As usual

      @dhanushkraja

      has nailed his performance, he is the only actor who can convincingly play roles that require him to look 10 -15 years younger than his age, but the voice over & lagging screenplay are negatives🤕

      (Tweets have not been edited)

