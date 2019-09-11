Enai Noki Paayum Thota Gets Pushed Ahead Further Because Of Kaappaan?

Enai Noki Paayum Thota, the Dhanush-Gautham Menon movie was expected to hit theatres in the past week but the film's release encountered an issue due to financial issues. Later, rumours came in that Enai Noki Paayum Thota might hit theatres on September 12, 2019. However, one of the latest reports by a popular YouTube Channel claims that the Dhanush starrer won't be releasing this week and the release of the film has been pushed ahead further. It is also being said that Kaappaan's arrival has been cited as one of the reasons for the postponement of Enai Noki Paayum Thota.

Earlier, a report had mentioned that LYCA productions came forward to help Gautham Menon settle the financial issues and go ahead with the release of Enai Noki Paayum Thota under a condition that the filmmaker will be doing a project with the production house. The latest report claims that the production house has also asked Gautham Menon not to release Enai Noki Paayum Thota on September 12, 2019 since LYCA's upcoming big-budget venture Kaappaan will be releasing on September 20, 2019.

As of now, no major releases have been scheduled to hit theatres this week and if Enai Noki Paayum Thota releases this week, it might take away a few centres from Kaappaan's list. Hence, it is being said that Enai Noki Paayum Thota may not release this week.

Meanwhile, a few more movies are in the line-up for release in the subsequent weeks. Films like Enga Veetu Pillai, Asuran, Sanga Thamizhan, Kaithi, Bigil, etc., will be releasing on various dates. Hence, the report also says that Enai Noki Paayum Thota will now hit theatres only after the Deepavali season. Let us wait for an official announcement from the team to get a clear picture regarding the release of this highly awaited film.

(Source: Valai Pechu)