      Enai Noki Paayum Thota Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About The Movie!

      By Staff
      |

      The wait for Enai Noki Paayum Thota has finally come to an end and the Dhanush starrer, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gautham Menon has taken over the big screens across the globe. It is for the first time that the director is teaming up with Dhanush and the expectations on the film have always been on the higher side. Be it the music or the promos, everything has gone on to leave the audiences impressed and despite all the delays, Enai Noki Paayum Thota has remained in the wish list of the audiences.

      In Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Dhanush will be seen essaying a character named Raghu. Young actress Megha Akash plays the leading lady and she will be seen as Lekha. Reportedly, the film has been tagged as a romantic thriller, which will have a good share of action sequences as well.

      According to reports, Enai Noki Paayum Thota has been charted in a good number of screens across Tamil Nadu. First show of the movie has been scheduled to begin at 8 AM. The social media is sure to be flooded with reviews and opinions regarding the movie. Stay tuned to this space to know what the audiences have to say about Enai Noki Paayum Thota.

      Friday, November 29, 2019, 8:06 [IST]
