Enai Noki Paayum Thota Updates: Dhanush's Film To Release On This Date? Trailer To Be Out Soon?

Nearly three years ago, noted director Gautham Vasudev Menon began work on his highly ambitious film Enai Noki Paayum Thota and announced that it would feature Dhanush in the lead. As expected, this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans for all the right reasons. Unfortunately, the film hit a roadblock after going on floors and all production activities came to a halt. The shoot ultimately resumed in December 2017. However, there was still no clarity about its release date.

Now, here is an exciting update about Enai Noki Paayum Thota. According to the latest reports, the film might release on April 4, 2019. The reports further state that the team is working on preparing a solid trailer for the film.

Interestingly, some time ago, a leading website had revealed that Dhanush was responsible for Enai Noki Paayum Thota not hitting screens on time as the actor had made it clear that he would not dub for the film till GVM cleared his dues. The latest reports clearly suggest that the matter has been sorted out.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota, touted to be an action-thriller, also features actress Megha Aakash in the lead.

