Enga Veetu Mapillai Fame Abarnathi To Do A Bold Lip-lock In Her Kollywood Debut

Are you a fan of model-turned-actress Abarnathi? If yes, then we have some shocking/surprising news for you. According to reports, the former Enga Veetu Mapillai contestant is all set to an impact in Kollywood with Vasanth Balan's Jail which has actor-singer GV Prakash Kumar in the lead. The report further states that she has shot some bold scenes for the movie and even locked lips with a co-star. If this is indeed the case, Abarnathi might become a sensation in no time.

In case you did not know, last year, Abarnathi rose to fame when she participated in Arya's Enga Veetu Mapillai and impressed all and sundry with her antics. Unfortunately, the show ended on a disappointing note as 'Jammy' refused to choose a bride and upset fans big time.

Some time ago, while talking about Arya and Sayyeshaa's marriage, Abarnathi had praised Arya and indicated that she was no longer upset with him.

"We had mostly talked about the competition while we were together. How could we understand each other then? It wasn't possible to find out whether he was in love or not. But Arya knows how to speak impressively to everyone. He makes everyone happy," she had told a leading website.

So, do you think Abarnathi will have a good run in Kollywood? Tell us in the space below.

Source: ApHerald