Exclusive: Rajinikanth Starrer Darbar Might Exceed Expectations In The Hindi Belt

Rajinikanth, the one and only 'Superstar' of Tamil cinema, will soon be seen in the eagerly awaited Darbar, featuring him in a new avatar. The film, likely to hit screens this Pongal, has already become the talk of the town for all the right reasons, and this indicates that things are heading in the right direction. Just like Rajininikanth's recent movies, Darbar too will be dubbed and released in Hindi. While the much-hyped Kaala and Petta did not do well 'up North', the AR Murugadoss-helmed movie might exceed expectations.

Speaking EXCLUSIVELY to FilmiBeat, trade analyst and film critic Joginder Tuteja said that Darbar has a big advantage due to its relatable title and added that that the AR Murugadoss factor too might boost its prospects big time.

"Darbar is essentially a Hindi title, which help the film take a good opening. AR Murugadoss has delivered hits in Hindi and is a known name. So, this might also benefit Darbar. On top of that it is releasing during the festive season," said Joginder.

However, Joginder feels, a lot will depend on whether the promos of Darbar are able to excite the Hindi audience.

"Kabali took a good opening while Kaala was a disaster. So, a lot will ultimately depend on how the promos are cut," said Joginder.

As such, Rajinikanth might be on the verge of proving once again that he is a pan-India brand.

In case, you did not know, Darbar is touted to be a commercial-entertainer that revolves around the exploits of a senior cop. It stars Nayanthara as the leading lady opposite Rajinikanth, marking her second full-fledged collaboration with her Chandramukhi co-star. The buzz is, her scenes with Rajini have come out better than expected.

Meanwhile, Rajiniukanth has already finalized his next movie. Post Darbar, he will be teaming up with mass director 'Siruthai' Siva for a rural flick, being referred to as 'Thalaivar 168'.

