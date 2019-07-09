Fathima Babu's Bold Remark About Cheran-Losliya Stuns Fans: 'You Should Not Touch Her Like This'
There's no denying that 2018 was not a good year for actor-director Kamal Haasan. The 'Ulaga Nayagan' suffered a big setback when Vishwaroopam 2 bombed at the box office and failed to click with a vast section of the audience. The film, a sequel to the 2013 release Vishwaroopam, lacked a mass connect and this proved to its downfall. With the setback behind him, Kamal is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 3, which kicked off a few days ago amidst fanfare
Last week, Fathima Babu became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.
Fathima Babu Attacks Cheran
Shortly after being evicted from the house, the actress spoke about her stint on Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and made a few shocking revelations. While speaking to Behindwoods, she commented on the equation between Cheran and Losliya and criticised the Bharathi Kannamma director for touching his 'daughter' quite frequently. She added that one should not be too physical even with one's own daughter.
'Totally Fake'
Fathima Babu also ripped apart Mohan Vaidya and said that he is 'totally fake'. Interestingly, Mohan had nominated her for eviction and this explains her dislike for him.
About Abhirami
In a separate interview, Fathima Babu urged the housemates to refrain from attacking Abhirami as she is a sensitive person. She added that the Nerkonda Paarvai actress gets 'disturbed' very easily.
Gone Too Soon?
Fathima Babu was one of the most respected contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Despite being trolled post her entry, she managed to win the support of several fans due to her mature behaviour. Most fans feel that she deserved to have a longer stint on the show.
Losliya Mania Runs Wild
Meanwhile, Losliya has become the new sweetheart of Tamil television. The lady is so popular that some fans have formed the 'Losliya Army' on social media to save her from eviction. The buzz is that her popularity might help her have a long stay in the house.
