    5 Times Ajith Kumar Proved That He Is The 'Hero Of Heroes'

    As far as fans of Tamil cinema are concerned, Ajith Kumar is a name that well and truly needs no introduction at all. 'Thala', as movie buffs like to call him, enjoys an impressive fan following due to his charismatic personality and humble nature. During his illustrious career, he has acted in quite a few popular films which has helped him establish himself as a force to be reckoned with. Today (May 1, 2019), as Ajith turns a year older, we wish him a happy birthday and take a look at why he is the 'Hero of Heroes'.

    He Dissolved His Fan Clubs

    In 2011, Ajith decided to dissolve his fan clubs and asked his well-wishers to ‘live and let live'. While explaining his decision, he said that he does not like discriminating between fans and said that such clubs were not the need of the hour. In doing so, he set an example for his contemporaries and proved that he is one of a kind.

    Ajith Hit Out At Trolling

    In 2017, Ajith took a firm stand against online trolling and apologized to those who had suffered due to the actions of some self-proclaimed/fake fans. He also made it clear that would not pardon those who misused his name to attack critics and journalists.

    "Such persons (miscreants) misusing our client's name have also been trolling members of the film fraternity, journalists, critics and other individuals. Our client unconditionally apologizes for any hurt or harm that this may have caused knowingly or unknowingly," read the strongly-worded press release.

    He Is There For The Younger Generation

    Ajith has never hesitated to help the younger generation. Recently, he collaborated with a prestigious organization to help some students to a project related to drones. He not only interacted with the young minds but also gave them some valuable inputs.

    He Is A Saviour For Many

    The ‘Ultimate Star' believes in helping the needy in the most low-profile way possible. He has, reportedly, helped several people with eye surgeries and proved to be a blessing for them.

    He Maintains A Low-profile

    Unlike his peers, Ajith is not too fond of attending promotional events or giving interviews. He prefers maintaining a low profile and letting his work do the talking. Enough said!

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 6:05 [IST]
