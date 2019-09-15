Following Chennai Techie’s Death, Vijay Says No Hoardings Will Be Put Up For Bigil Promotions

Vijay, the resident 'Thalapathy' of Tamil cinema, has made it clear that no hoardings will be put up to promote his upcoming movie Bigil. The mass hero has also urged his fans to refrain from putting up banners as it might cause a great deal of inconvenience to the public. Vijay's plea comes days after a Chennai techie was killed due to an accident caused by an illegal hoarding. The 23-year-old girl was thrown off her scooter when a banner fell on her. Seconds later, she was crushed to death by a water tanker, and this ruffled a few feathers.

Vijay is one of the most outspoken stars in Tamil cinema and has previously expressed his views on several burning issues. Last year, the Sarkar actor had reportedly taken a dig at Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for doing movies after entering politics. As such, nothing is surprising about him taking a bold decision following the techie's death

Meanwhile, Bigil has grabbed plenty of attention for all the right reasons, which suggests that things are heading in the right direction. The film, marking Vijay's third collaboration with Atlee, is a sports-drama that deals with women's empowerment. The movie features Vijay in the role of a soccer coach, who tries to fulfil a friend's dream. Bigil has Nayanthara as the leading lady, which is one of its biggest highlights. Yogi Babu and Kathir too are a part of Bigil.

Unlike Mersal, Bigil is unlikely to have politically charged dialogues, and this suggests that it's likely to be a non-controversial affair. The film is slated to arrive in theatres this Diwali.

Coming back to Vijay, he has already finalised his next project. Once Bigil hits screen s, he will begin work on his film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which is being referred to as Thalapathy 64. The film is likely to be a fun-filled entertainer.