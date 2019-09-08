English
    Former Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Files Mental Harassment Complaint Against Kamal Haasan

    Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema, is busy hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 3, which has redefined the tenets of the small screen. Now, the Vishwaroopam star is in the limelight for an unexpected reason. According to reports, Former Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Madhumitha has filed a mental harassment complaint against Kamal, her former 'housemates' and the channel much to the shock of all concerned.

    In her complaint, Madhumitha has claimed that the housemates bullied her during her stint on Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and made life difficult for her. She also said that Kamal ignored her pleas for help and refused to intervene, which made things worse. Madhumitha added that she was harassed to such an extent that she ultimately hurt herself inside the house.

    In case, you did not know, Madhumita was recently asked to leave Bigg Bioss Tamil 3 for reportedly 'violating' the norms of the reality show. Some reports claimed that her 'suicide attempt' was the real reason behind her eviction.

    The buzz is that the lady's issues started after she said that it rains only in Karnataka and not in Tamil Nadu as 'Varun Deva' is a Kannadiga, which upset Sherin. Things turned from bad to worse when most of the contestants backed the Student Number 1 actress. Following the backlash, Madhumitha cut her wrist to prove her 'love' for Tamil Nadu.

    Coming back to Kamal, he was last seen in the Vishwaroopam 2 (Vishwaroop 2 in Hindi), which bombed at the box office. The movie never clicked with fans and this proved to be its downfall. He will next be seen in Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 release Indian/Hindustani. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Shankar, has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and is likely to release in 2021.

