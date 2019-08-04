Friendship Day Special: Most Special Tamil Movies Based On Friendship

Friends

Much earlier when Vijay & Surya were bigger stars in the industry, the duo had teamed up for Friends with an emotional content. The story of Friends revolved around 3 Friends, Vijay, Surya & Ramesh Kanna. Chandru (Surya) is a childhood friend of Aravindan (Vijay) who has some feelings towards Aravindan's sister but the former declines the advances of Aravindan's sister valuing their friendship. Chandru is also a lateral reason for Aravindan's brother's demise at a younger age and stays loyal to the friendship.

Kadhal Desam

Karthik (Vineeth) is a football captain of a certain college who is from a poor family while Arun (Abbas) is a football captain too but hails from a rich family. Both head for a football match where Karthik concedes the match to Arun as he feels that the loss to Arun would be a difficult pill to swallow. This allows the duo to establish a greater level of friendship until a lady enters the scene. Both fall in love with the heroine and things go in a bad shape when the cats are out of the bag. Who wins the lady love and what happens to the friendship is the crux part of the flick.

Naadodigal

Chandran, Pandi & Karunakaran are happy go lucky chaps who lead their lives on own and contented terms. Their lives take a devious turn when their childhood friend reenters the scene seeking help in his love affair. To what extent does the trio go in order to get the love bird together and what do they lose in the process is the overall plot of the movie.

Priyamana Thozhi

The movie emphasizes importance of two friends of opposite gender who are close before wedding and continue to carry the same bond post wedding despite the respective spouses enter their lives. The movie showcases the abnormal feel created by the society faced by the duo about two different gender friendship and how they stand against it.

Boss Engira Baskaran

Baskar is a vagabond who isn't serious about his life. Though his family feeds him, he is backed by Nallathambi who runs a saloon shop and offers petty financial assistance to the former. Baskar gets serious in his life and decides to venture into a business which will be indirectly fund-rolled by Nallathambi with a certain risk.

Thalapathi

One of the best movies portraying friendship on the celluloid screen. Surya (Rajnikanth) plays an orphan who happens to encounter Deva (Mammotty), a dreaded don. Things get the opposite poles to like each other and develop a strong bond between each other. Dialogues such as "Intha udal mannukku, uyir en devavukku", "Eduthuko, en uyir eduthuko", & "En'na nee en nanba, Deva" defines the level of affection both Superstar & Megastar share on-screen.

Chennai 28

A fun-filled entertainer with cricket theme taking the foreground scope in the movie, the flick deals between two cricket teams, Sharks and Royapuram Rockers. The movie takes a turn when a player of Royapuram Rockers shifts base to the area of Sharks and face the wrath of the latter team. However, the lone member will get rejected by his own team and then will be embraced by the Sharks team.