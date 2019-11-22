Frozen 2 Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamil By Tamilrockers Within Hours Of Release

The much-hyped Hollywood biggie Frozen 2, a sequel to the 2013 hit Frozen, released in India today (November 22, 2019), giving movie buffs a reason to rejoice. The film has received a decent response from the target audience, which might help it rake in the moolah. Now, merely hours after its release, Frozen 2 has fallen prey to piracy. In a shocking development, it has been leaked online in Tamil by Tamilrockers and is available for 'free download'. The pirated version reportedly has High Quality (HQ) audio, which has ruffled a few feathers.

The leak will most probably affect its collections in Tamil Nadu, which many feel is quite unfortunate. Piracy is a heartless act and can't be tolerated under any circumstances. The consensus is that implementing stricter laws might be the only way of dealing with the menace.

Meanwhile, Frozen 2 has taken social media by storm. Here, we present the top tweets on the Disney movie.

walt @wjbbadillo AAAaAAAaAAaa what? i sound like a dying whale??lmao don't mind me i'm just wholeheartedly, emotionally and badly singing that "mysterious voice's" tune from frozen 2's into the unknown, no big deal Pup Amp @Pup_Amp "I prefer you in leather." - An actual line from Anna to Kristoff in Disney's Frozen 2. First Disney kinky couple confirmed?!? Zach Frost ❄️ @zachbgilbert Elsa has a line at the start of #Frozen2 that legitimately hurt my heart and cut *far* deeper than I expected anything from this movie would, and I might write about this someday but for NOW just know that this character means so damn much to me and I'm so thankful for her jessa @jessazaratsian when you get custom shirts made for #frozen2 // also, i got hella chills during into the unknown & cried like 3 times so lemme know if anyone's trying to go see it because i anticipate seeing it at least 5 more times

