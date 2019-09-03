English
    Game of Thrones Actor James Cosmo To Appear In Karthik Subburaj's Next

    By
    |

    In what looks like a piece of exciting news for the Tamil fans of HBO's Game of Thrones, director Karthik Subburaj took to Twitter on Monday and announced that his next movie will have James Cosmo, who played in the popular series, in the cast.

    "Very Happy, honoured & excited to work with an actor who starred in legendary creations like #Braveheart #Troy #Gameofthrones & many more@dhanushkraja @sash041075 @Music_Santhosh @kshreyaas #D40 #Ynot18," the director tweeted. (sic)

    Game of Thrones Actor To Appear In Karthik Subburajs Next

    Karthik Subbaraj, whose last movie Petta had Rajinikanth in the lead role, stated that his next movie, which will be with Dhanush, will have the Game of Thrones fame actor.

    Though the Scottish actor has been part of Hollywood films like Highlander, Braveheart, Trainspotting, Troy, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Ben-Hur and Wonder Woman, he is most known for his role in the television series Game of Thrones. In the series, he played the role of Jeor Mormont, the 997th Lord Commander of the Night's Watch.

    Though his role in Karthik Subburaj movie has not been revealed yet, fans are already waiting to see him on the Kollywood big screens. It is being said that the movie will be entirely shot in London. Hyped to be a gangster drama, the movie went on floors last month.

    In an earlier announcement on Twitter, Y Not Studios had mentioned that Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi will share the screen space with Dhanush.

    The makers have not announced the rest of the cast yet. Music director Santhosh Narayan has been roped in to compose music for the film.

    Meanwhile, Dhanush has many films in his pocket including the much-awaited film of Gautam Vasudev Menon's 'Ennai Nokki Paayum Thota', Vetrimaaran's 'Asuran' and R Senthil Kumar's 'Pattas'. Recently, he was in the headlines when he signed a film with Mari Selvaraj. The director's previous flick, 'Pariyerum Perumal', grabbed much attention from the audience.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 15:06 [IST]
