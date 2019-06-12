Game Over Gets Amazing Reviews; The Taapsee Pannu Starrer Is An Extraordinary Movie?

#GameOver (Tamil) - 3.25 / 5.



A unique and engrossing thriller. Gripping till the end and unpredictable until the concept-reveal point. Director @Ashwin_saravana has once again made me experience something new & different here. No songs and no unwanted scenes, just 100 minutes. — Review Ram (@MovieReviewRam) June 12, 2019

A Fine Thriller

In this particular review of Game Over send out by Review Ram, it has been mentioned that the film is a unique and engrossing thriller. There are huge praises for Ashwin Saravanan, who has directed this spine-chilling thriller.

Just watched @taapsee 's #GameOver Its a well made edge of the seat thriller! Superb performance by @taapsee! Congrats and the very best to the team! @StudiosYNot @sash041075 @Ashwin_saravana — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) June 11, 2019

The Popular Producer's Review

Meanwhile, Shobhu Yarlagadda, who was one among the producers of the epic movie Baahubali, too has watched Game Over. He has mentioned that Game Over is a well-made edge of the seat thriller.

Can't get over #GameOver! Watched the premier yesterday and have to say it's a super thriller. Brilliant performance from @taapsee & outstanding output from the technicians 👏🏼 All the best for the release! @StudiosYNot @sash041075 @chakdyn 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — sudheer varma (@sudheerkvarma) June 12, 2019

The Popular Director's Review

Sudheer Varma, who is one among the prominent young film-makers of South Indian cinema, is full of praises for Game Over. He has tagged the film as a super thriller and has showered praises on Taapsee's performance as well as the work of the technicians.

#GameOver interval - meticulously crafted . This woman @taapsee - What a performer ! Has held so many scenes single handedly so far . And the Score of @RonYohann - truly international !! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) June 12, 2019

Taapsee's Brilliant Performance

Taapsee Pannu has seemingly put up a powerful performance as the lead character in the film. This particular tweet by popular reviewer Prasanth Rangaswamy also talks highly about the actresses' performance in the film.