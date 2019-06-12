Game Over Gets Amazing Reviews; The Taapsee Pannu Starrer Is An Extraordinary Movie?
Game Over is one among the major releases of this week and the film, which has been directed by Maaya fame Ashwin Saravanan has shown signs of being a well-crafted thriller. Now, the pre-release reports that have been coming out for the movie reveal that all those expectations have been spot on.
Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, Game Over has been tagged as a perfect thriller. Reportedly, special preview shows for Game Over has already been held. Various movie critics and celebrities who have already watched the movie have showered praises on the film. They took to their respective Twitter accounts to write a few words regarding the film.
A Fine Thriller
In this particular review of Game Over send out by Review Ram, it has been mentioned that the film is a unique and engrossing thriller. There are huge praises for Ashwin Saravanan, who has directed this spine-chilling thriller.
The Popular Producer's Review
Meanwhile, Shobhu Yarlagadda, who was one among the producers of the epic movie Baahubali, too has watched Game Over. He has mentioned that Game Over is a well-made edge of the seat thriller.
The Popular Director's Review
Sudheer Varma, who is one among the prominent young film-makers of South Indian cinema, is full of praises for Game Over. He has tagged the film as a super thriller and has showered praises on Taapsee's performance as well as the work of the technicians.
Taapsee's Brilliant Performance
Taapsee Pannu has seemingly put up a powerful performance as the lead character in the film. This particular tweet by popular reviewer Prasanth Rangaswamy also talks highly about the actresses' performance in the film.