    Ganesh Venkatraman to host SonyLIV’s Crime Patrol in Tamil

    Satark Rahe', 'Surakshit Rahe', 'Har Jurm Dastak Deta Hai' - If these lines resonate with you, then you have grown up watching Crime Patrol. Over the last 16 years, this marquee show from the Sony Pictures Networks stable has kept us hooked onto our screens with compelling cases and gritty storytelling. Riding on its colossal popularity of being India's longest-running reality crime television series, the show now gets a southern makeover. SonyLIV, the digital streaming platform is set to launch the Tamil version of Crime Patrol and has roped in leading Tamil actor Ganesh Venkatraman as the anchor.

    Ganesh Venkatraman will step into the shoes of Anup Soni who toplined the Hindi version of the crime series for years. With films across six regional industries, Ganesh is one of India's finest film and TV actors and was also a finalist in "Bigg Boss Tamil 1". Some films he starred in were Radha Mohan's Abhiyum Naanum (2008), Unnaipol Oruvan (2009) and Kandahar (2010) besides several ad films across different Indian languages.

    Confirming the news, Ganesh Venkatraman said, "Creating awareness about crimes is a serious job and I am happy to team up with a very passionate team of technicians for the same. I truly believe Crime Patrol is not just a format breaking series but a path-breaking one for the Tamil audiences. My grandfather was a Police officer and my father is a lawyer, so naturally law & order runs in my blood. My tough cop roles in my movies have been always appreciated by Tamil audiences. I am super excited to don a new avatar piecing together these crimes for our audiences. My best wishes to SonyLIV for a successful launch in Tamil and shooting for the series is turning out to be a fantastic experience."

    Crime Patrol Tamil will go live this August only on SonyLIV.

