Gautham Menon’s Web Series On Jayalalithaa: ‘Queen’ Teaser Is Out!

Considering Cinema, this year is undoubtedly the year of 'Biopics'. While Bollywood is on a biopic spree on personalities of different domains, Kollywood is set to make different versions of biopic on the same person. And, it is none other than Tamil Nadu's former late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Recent first look teaser of AL Vijay's 'Thalaivi' starring Kangana Ranaut playing JJ rocked the social media, receiving mixed reviews. There is also an untitled project starring Nithya Menon essaying the role of JJ. Apart from films, a web series on JJ is directed by Kollywood's stylish director Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasad Murugesan of 'Kidaari' fame.

On Sunday, Gautham Vasudev Menon revealed the teaser of 'Queen', a MX Original web series on Jayalalithaa. The series has talented actress Ramya Krishnan playing JJ. The teaser, which did not reveal the face of Ramya Krishnan had montage shots from her backside, showing JJ's journey from a school topper, then a 'Superstar heroine', then as the State's Chief Minister. Anikha Surendran is playing the younger version of JJ.

Titled 'Queen', the web series is said to be made in languages Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Gautham has already stated that the series will have both true events and fictional elements.

The trailer of the web series is set to release on December 5. The firsts season of the series is said to have ten episodes, and based on the audience response to that the second season will be shot.

Ramya Krishnan who is always known for her bold and courageous role has raised the hopes high for the audience. Gautham Menon who has earlier shot biographical drama 'Vaaranam Aayiram' is considered by the fans to be apt for showcasing a person's journey in a classic way. With multiple biopics on JJ is on the way, let's keep our fingers crossed for the best one!