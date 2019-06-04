Godzilla King Of The Monsters Full Movie Leaked Online In Tamil For Free Download By Tamilrockers

The Suriya starrer NGK, directed by ace filmmaker Selvaraghavan, hit screens on Friday (May 31, 2019) and opened to a pretty good response at the box office. It, however, failed to impress fans which affected its business to some extent. To make matters worse, the film got leaked in Tamilrockers much to the shock of all concerned. Now, the big Hollywood release Godzilla King Of The Monsters has fallen prey to piracy.

In a shocking development, the full movie has been leaked online in Tamil by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leak is a cruel act and has the potential to affect its box office collections which is totally unacceptable. Piracy is a grave crime which cannot be tolerated at any cost. We hope that those on authority find a way to combat it at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Godzilla King Of The Monsters has taken social media by storm. Here are the top Twitter reactions.

Salgiganté @scraftdile Man, I've seen Godzilla King of the Monsters twice, finally coming of the high it gave me, such a great movie!! #GodzillaMovie #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters Matt V @MattV525 #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters is a #GodzillaMovie that doesn't have a strong story, but its visuals and score are some of the best the franchise has to offer. My #review Wolvie181 @wolvie181 Seeing #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters disappoint at the BO really hurts. It's a big improvement of the first one. If you don't want to see Dark Phoenix,go see Godzilla instead. Federico Rigoldi @FedericoRigoldi Can we talk about the marvellous score of #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters by @bearmccreary?? The choirs are incredible, reaching wonder and sorrow. I can listen to EVERY track of the album and not boring myself with the common tempt music bombastic noise of modern scores. Loved it. Old Man Yells At Movies @polygonnative Apart from the majestic monster himself, #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters has submarines, little helicopter drones, precarious gantries, a volcano ... basically almost everything I could ask for.I wish it had better colour contrast but the dusty visuals are a small price to pay!

