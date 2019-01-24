Hansika Motwani Has This To Say About The Leaked Private Photos Controversy
It is an open secret that Hansika Motwani is one of the most charismatic and adorable actresses in Kollywood today. The bubbly beauty enjoys a pretty solid fan following thanks to her good looks, sweet personality, lively nature and sincere performances. During her eventful career, the Puli star has worked with some of the most popular names in the industry and this has worked wonders for her career. Yesterday(January 23, 2019), she found herself in the limelight when some of her private photos went viral on the social media.
Hansika Reacts To The Controversy
Now, Hansika has responded to the controversy and made it clear that the photos were leaked without her consent. The actress said that her phone has been hacked and added that her team is trying to sort out the issue. The Maan Karate girl also urged fans to ignore any messages they received from her.
Her Exact Words
"Phone n Twitter hacked please don't respond to any random messages . My back end team is working on getting things in control."
The Background
In the leaked photos Hansika was seen in innerwear as she enjoyed a vacation and chilled at the beach. The leak ruffled a few feathers and several fans condemned it . They stated that it was a breach of privacy and hence completely unacceptable.
Not A First...
Before Hansika Motwani, Akshara Haasan had faced a similar situation when some photos of her in innerwear went viral on the social media. Responding to the leak, the Vivegam star had said that it was condemnable and made it clear that she would take action against those behind it. Interestingly, the Brit beauty Amy Jackson too had found herself in an embarrassing situation because of a similar reason.
On The Work Front
Hansika was last seen in the action-thriller Thupakki Munai which released in December and did better than expected at the box office. At present, she has Maha in her kitty. It is the 50th film of her career and it features her in a bold new avatar. Maha has already grabbed plenty of attention because of its shocking posters.