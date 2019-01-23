English
    Hansika Motwani's Private Photos Go Viral; Were They Leaked Without Her Consent?

    By Staff
    The lovely Hansika Motwani is one of the most popular and successful actresses in the Tamil film industry today. The bubbly beauty enjoys a reasonably strong fan following thanks to her good looks, charming personality, bindass nature and amicable attitude. During her eventful career, the Maan Karate star has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and this has helped her prove that she is a synonym for success. Now, she in the news for a shocking reason.

    Private Photos Leaked

    As it so happens, a few private photos of Hansika are going viral on the social media. In them, she can be seen sporting a bikini. The photos were apparently clicked during a vacation and they might have been shared without her consent.

    Not A First

    Interestingly, this is not the first time such a thing has happened to a star. Some time ago, Akshara Haasan's private photos got leaked on the social media and they proved to be a major embarrassment for the young lady.

    Wil Hansika React To The Leak?

    Shortly after the incident, Akshara had issued a statement condemning the leak and clarified that such things would not break her spirit. It will be worth watching if Hansika too issues a statement about this shameful act.

    Work Matters

    On a related note, Hansika was last seen in the action-thriller Thuppaki Munai which opened to a decent response at the box office and did better than expected. At present, she has Maha in her kitty. The film features her in a bold new avatar and it has already grabbed plenty of attention because of its daring posters.

