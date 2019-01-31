Hansika Motwani Reveals That Some Of Her Leaked Pictures Were Morphed!

She Was Left Shocked

The actress opened up that she understood that there were some problems with her phone while she was in the US. She added that she was left shocked when she got to know that some of the pictures were leaked.

Some Of The Pictures Were Morphed

In the interview, Hanika Motwani opened up that, some of the pictures that surfaced were taken close to 4-years-ago and she also added that some of the pictures were smartly morphed.

To The Detractors And Trolls

Hansika Motwani has also expressed her disappointment on the trolls that came up upon the pictures were leaked. "It was extremely disheartening. To deal with the embarrassment of your private pictures being leaked (some of them morphed) into the public domain is bad enough, and then to see such comments was really hurtful.", the actress said to Times Of India.

Comparisons With The Photoshoots

Many of the online audiences took this privacy breach lightly and even went on to say that it doesn't matter since the actress has done bikini shoots. Regarding this she said "Firstly, some of the pictures are morphed, which means they are not exactly my pictures. And secondly, when I do a bikini shoot for a film or a magazine shoot, I'm doing it out of my own choice. Here, it is being circulated without my consent, so there's a big difference between the two.".