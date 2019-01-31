English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Hansika Motwani Reveals That Some Of Her Leaked Pictures Were Morphed!

    By Manu
    |

    Many a times, the actresses of the film industry have fallen prey to the act of breach of privacy with their private picture being leaked by hackers. Hansika Motwani, the popular actress of South Indian cinema was the lates victim of the same.

    Hansika Motwani was quick to come up regarding a clarfication regarding the leaked pictures and informed that her phone as well as the Twitter accounts were hacked. she also asked to ignore any messaged that came out on her behalf. Now, the South Indian actress has spoken up regarding the leaked pictures in a recent intervie wgiven to Times Of India.

    She Was Left Shocked

    The actress opened up that she understood that there were some problems with her phone while she was in the US. She added that she was left shocked when she got to know that some of the pictures were leaked.

    Some Of The Pictures Were Morphed

    In the interview, Hanika Motwani opened up that, some of the pictures that surfaced were taken close to 4-years-ago and she also added that some of the pictures were smartly morphed.

    To The Detractors And Trolls

    Hansika Motwani has also expressed her disappointment on the trolls that came up upon the pictures were leaked. "It was extremely disheartening. To deal with the embarrassment of your private pictures being leaked (some of them morphed) into the public domain is bad enough, and then to see such comments was really hurtful.", the actress said to Times Of India.

    Comparisons With The Photoshoots

    Many of the online audiences took this privacy breach lightly and even went on to say that it doesn't matter since the actress has done bikini shoots. Regarding this she said "Firstly, some of the pictures are morphed, which means they are not exactly my pictures. And secondly, when I do a bikini shoot for a film or a magazine shoot, I'm doing it out of my own choice. Here, it is being circulated without my consent, so there's a big difference between the two.".

    Read more about: hansika motwani
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue